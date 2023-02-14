It's a very light calendar ahead. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe will be questioned in parliament. Many members are calling for his resignation and they may very well have good reason to.
Lowe is up at 11.15am Sydney time
- which is 0015 GMT & 9.05 pm US Eastern time.
