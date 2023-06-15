The Bank of Japan don't have a set time for releasing its decision and statement. Experience has shown to expect it sometime in the 0230 GMT to 0330 GMT (10.30 pm - 11.30 pm US Eastern time) time window. Experience also shows that the more the BOJ has to discuss and debate the later in the time window, if not after, the announcement will be made.

With very little expectation of any change at all from the BOJ today (there's always a chance through!) I expect the statement earlier in that time window than later.

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda will follow up with his news conference at 0630 GMT.

And will ya look at that, at 0700 GMT (that's 0300 US Eastern time) Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is speaking. The blackout period ends and he is champing at the bit to get a word in!