It's a busy day on the calendar ahead, with the most focus of course on the Bank of Japan statement and report.

There is no set time for the BOJ announcement. Past experience would suggest 0230 to 0330 GMT (1030 - 1130pm US Eastern time) is a reasonable time to expect the news. I'd suggest later in that window, if not after that window, is the time to expect. There is plenty for the Board to discuss and there is a higher than normal chance of some sort of policy change. I don't expect YCC to be abandoned today. All indications from new Bank of Japan Governor Ueda so far have been this will not be the case. While the Bank has been insistent that they will not be telegraphing policy moves in advance I think its unlikely that Ueda has been actively misleading markets. Still, there was Kuroda back in December:

As for today, previews: