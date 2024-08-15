Featuring on the agenda for the session ahead:

Michele Bullock, RBA Governor, Andrew Hauser, Deputy Governor, Sarah Hunter, Assistant Governor (Economic), Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets), and Brad Jones, Assistant Governor (Financial System) are all appearing before Australia's parliament. The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr will speak at the Wellington Chamber of Commerce. he's been hitting media and other venues stepping his rate cut on Wednesday.