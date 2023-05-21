People's Bank of China's Loan Prime Rate setting.

Last week the MLF rate was left unchanged which is usually a good indication that the LPRs will be left untouched.

Current LPRs, which have unchanged for 8 consecutive months:

3.65% for the one year most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR

4.30% for the five year most home mortgage rates are based on the five-year



More on the PBOC's Loan Prime Rate (LPR)