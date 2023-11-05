The Bank of Japan minutes are from the meeting of September 21 and 22. This meeting was a bit of a non-event, no change to policy:

The BOJ's 'Summary of Opinions' of meetings precede the Minutes by many weeks. This of the summary as sort of a Minutes 'Lite', they do give us some of idea of the discussion that took place. In the case of the September meeting the summary revealed a lot of batting around of ideas but, as I said above, no policy change:

Also due from Japan, a little after the minutes, are the services and composite PMI.

Services preliminary was 51.1 vs. 53.8 prior

Composite preliminary was 49.9 (the lowest since December 2022) vs prior 52.1

Also coming up are inflation data from Australia, the privately surveyed TD / MI monthly CPI gauge. The ABS survey of monthly inflation is a new indicator, the TD/MI indicator has been around a lot longer and is a respected survey. The Reserve Bank of Australia November meeting is on Tuesday, a rate hike of 25bp is widely expected. The CPI data from this survey will be a reminder that inflation in Australia is well above target.