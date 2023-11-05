The Bank of Japan minutes are from the meeting of September 21 and 22. This meeting was a bit of a non-event, no change to policy:
The BOJ's 'Summary of Opinions' of meetings precede the Minutes by many weeks. This of the summary as sort of a Minutes 'Lite', they do give us some of idea of the discussion that took place. In the case of the September meeting the summary revealed a lot of batting around of ideas but, as I said above, no policy change:
Also due from Japan, a little after the minutes, are the services and composite PMI.
- Services preliminary was 51.1 vs. 53.8 prior
- Composite preliminary was 49.9 (the lowest since December 2022) vs prior 52.1
Also coming up are inflation data from Australia, the privately surveyed TD / MI monthly CPI gauge. The ABS survey of monthly inflation is a new indicator, the TD/MI indicator has been around a lot longer and is a respected survey. The Reserve Bank of Australia November meeting is on Tuesday, a rate hike of 25bp is widely expected. The CPI data from this survey will be a reminder that inflation in Australia is well above target.
