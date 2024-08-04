The Bank of Japan minutes are from the June meeting. The Bank of Japan meeting in June produced the commitment to trim back JGB buying from the following, July, meeting:

The July meeting produced that info on the JGB cut backs, along with a rate hike. The June meeting was a bit of a placeholder so the minutes today will be of some. but limited, interest.

