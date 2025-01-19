The People's Bank of China is the focus today, with LPR settings. These are not as critical as they once were. In June 2024, Governor Pan Gongsheng announced a strategic shift, designating the 7-day reverse repurchase (repo) rate as the primary short-term policy rate.

However, most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages. The one-year LPR and the over-five-year LPR are currently at 3.10% and 3.60%, respectively.

Recent moves:

July 22, 2024 : The one-year LPR was reduced by 10 basis points to 3.35%, and the over-five-year LPR was lowered by 10 basis points to 3.85%.

In August and September 2024 , the People's Bank of China (PBOC) maintained the Loan Prime Rates (LPR) at the levels set in July.

October 21, 2024 : The one-year LPR was further reduced by 25 basis points to 3.10%, and the over-five-year LPR was decreased by 25 basis points to 3.60%.

November 20, 2024 : Both the one-year LPR and the over-five-year LPR were maintained at 3.10% and 3.60%, respectively.

December 20, 2024: The PBOC kept both the one-year LPR and the over-five-year LPR unchanged.

