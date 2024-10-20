A rate cut from the People's Bank of China is expected (2115 US Eastern time). Preview:
And, more on the agenda for the week ahead:
- Weekly Market Outlook (21-25 October)
- Newsquawk Week Ahead: Highlights include PBoC LPR, BoC, EZ & UK PMI
