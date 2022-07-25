The minutes of the Bank of Japan June meeting are published today. The Bank of Japan left policy unchanged at that monetary policy meeting:

While the minutes should contain a little more information they are preceded many weeks in advance by the 'Summary', which does make the minutes somewhat stale:

For the full text of the Summary:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.