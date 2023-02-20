The focus on the agenda for the Asia day is the Reserve Bank of Australia minutes release, for the February 2023 meeting

The February 2023 monetary policy decision was a +25bp rate hike. And the statement from Governor Lowe accompanying the decision tilted more hawkish, firming up expectations of further hikes to come.

Since the decision we've had extensive public remarks from Lowe, links can found in these posts

So while the minutes will be eyed for more detail we do know what the RBA is thinking (more hikes to come).

