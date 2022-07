There is not much of relevance on the data calendar for major FX apart for the two RBA events.

The (July meeting) minutes are not expected to contain anything to surprise markets. A 50bp rate hike is expected in August (the meeting is August 2 local time) and another 25bp in September. I'll have more to come on this separately.

The speech is from Michele Bullock, the RBA's Deputy Governor.

Topic is: How are Households Placed for Interest Rate Increases?