From the Reserve Bank of Australia today we get the latest 'Statement on Monetary Policy':

The Statement on Monetary Policy sets out the Bank's assessment of current economic conditions, both domestic and international, along with the outlook for Australian inflation and output growth. A number of boxes on topics of special interest are also published. The Statement is issued four times a year.

It'll have updated forecasts. I posted a very brief preview here earlier in the week:

The updated forecasts will play into expectations for monetary policy ahead and thus into the AUD. As it stands the RBA is expected to slow its rate hike trajectory after another 50bp hike in September (meeting is the 6th). I'll have more to come on this separately.

