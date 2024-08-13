The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is at 0200 GMT Wednesday, which is 2200 US Eastern time on Tuesday evening.
Earlier previews:
- RBNZ monetary policy meeting - Reuters poll is not clear cut, 19 say hold, 12 say 25bp cut
- ANZ forecast the RBNZ to remain on hold next week, signal a rate cut later in the year
- NZD traders - Westpac forecasts the RBNZ to cut by 25bps in October and November 2024
Apart from the RBNZ it's a quiet calendar.
