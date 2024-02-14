It's the 15th of the month, which normally brings us the People's Bank of China Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rate setting. With China on holiday though this is expected to be on the 18th this month.

What we do have is Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock speaking:

And even a Federal Reserve speaker, Bostic is at 0000 GMT, which is 1900 US Eastern time.

Australia's jobs report is expected to show the unemployment rate up a tic to 4.0%. I'll have more to come on this separately.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.