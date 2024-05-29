Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Economic) Hunter is speaking at the Australasian Investor Relations Association (AIRA) Annual Conference, Sydney. That's due at 8.50 am Sydney time which is 2150 GMT and 1850 US Eastern time.
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Bostic is at 2300 GMT / 1900 US Eastern time
- participates in a moderated conversation on "Economic Outlook and Leadership" before the American Economic Association Conference on Teaching and Research in Economic Education
Chairman of the governing board of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Jordan is at 0000 GMT / 2000 US Eastern time
- at the 2024 Bank of Korea International conference, Seoul
