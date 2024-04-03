The key points for the day are that Federal Reserve Board Governor Adriana Kugler is due to speak and Chinese and Hong Kong markets are closed for a holiday.

From the Reserve Bank of Australia, Brad Jones, Assistant Governor (Financial System), will speak. Due at 10.50am Sydney time, which is 2350 GMT and 1950 US Eastern time. He is unlikely to have too much to say on the bank's policy outlook.

There isn't a lot on the data agenda likely to move FX too much upon release

