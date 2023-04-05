We hear from the Reserve Bank of Australia yet again today following Tuesday's:

And Wednesday's:

Today it's the Financial Stability Review:

a report released twice a year

the purpose of the report is to provide an assessment of the current state of financial stability in Australia and to identify potential risks to the financial system

It'll be of specific interest today due to the recent turmoil in the banking sector (in the US mainly, and in Europe, but there have been global effects also).

Also up is the second services PMI from China for March.

Hong Kong and China markets are back today after the holiday yesterday.

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.

I’ve noted data for New Zealand and Australia with text as the similarity of the little flags can sometimes be confusing.