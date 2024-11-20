The calendar has Bank of Japan Governor Ueda speaking at 0510 GMT, which is 0010 US Eastern time.

Ueda spoke earlier this week ... nothing could stop him!

A little later Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock is speaking at the Women in Payments Conference, Sydney

7pm local time, 0800 GMT and 0300 US Eastern time

We heard from Bullock a week ago, not dovish

And the minutes from the November RBA meeting were published earlier this week. Not dovish either: