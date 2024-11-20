The calendar has Bank of Japan Governor Ueda speaking at 0510 GMT, which is 0010 US Eastern time.

Ueda spoke earlier this week ... nothing could stop him!

A little later Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock is speaking at the Women in Payments Conference, Sydney

  • 7pm local time, 0800 GMT and 0300 US Eastern time

We heard from Bullock a week ago, not dovish

And the minutes from the November RBA meeting were published earlier this week. Not dovish either:

Economic calendar in Asia 21 November 2024 2
  • This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
  • The times in the left-most column are GMT.
  • The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.