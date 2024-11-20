The calendar has Bank of Japan Governor Ueda speaking at 0510 GMT, which is 0010 US Eastern time.
Ueda spoke earlier this week ... nothing could stop him!
- Bank of Japan Governor Ueda says economy recovering moderately, some weak signs
- USD/JPY volatile on Bank of Japan Governor Ueda speech
- Bank Japan Gov Ueda - Driver of Japan's inflation shifting towards rise in domestic wages.
- BOJ governor Ueda says will not comment on short-term FX moves
- BOJ governor Ueda says no huge build up of yen carry positions compared to July
A little later Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock is speaking at the Women in Payments Conference, Sydney
- 7pm local time, 0800 GMT and 0300 US Eastern time
We heard from Bullock a week ago, not dovish
And the minutes from the November RBA meeting were published earlier this week. Not dovish either:
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.