It's a packed data agenda ahead for the session.
Most of the focus is on the PMIs from China and the Bank of Japan decision.
China's PMIs are expected to show small improvement, which will be welcome. Stimulus announcements from China hit from late September and continued right through October, which will help give economic indicators a boost. Stimulus announcement should continue once the People's Congress rubber stamps a few more:
From Japan the BoJ is likely to remain on hold:
