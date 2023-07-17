It's a very light data calendar in the Asia session ahead.

At 0130 GMT, 9.30pm US Eastern time, we get the minute of the RBA meeting earlier this month. The decision was on hold:

The minutes will be eyed for further clues on the potential for a rate hike at next month's meeting (August 1)

Since that meeting, the Australian government announced the decision not to extend the term of current governor Lowe:

And Lowe unveiled how the RBA will change in response to the review that was undertaken: