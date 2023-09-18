It's a light calendar for the session ahead. The September meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia produced nothing to surprise. he RBA left the cash rate unchanged at 4.10% for the third month in a row, as was widely expected. There was little change in the post meeting statement

a tightening bias retained

the slower July CPI result was acknowledged

growing risks from China’s softer economic growth were mentioned

The next data point of importance for the Reserve Bank of Australia is the quarterly CPI due on October 25. Until November 7, the first RBA meeting after this data, the Bank is on hold.

From the September decision: