From the Federal Reserve Board we have Governor Lisa Cook speaking:

gives acceptance remarks before a Lifetime Achievement Awards Ceremony hosted by the Cook Center at Duke University

Which doesn't sound like we'll get anything from her on the economy or policy, but we'll soon find out.

In addition to the minutes of the RBA March meeting there will be a speech from Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets). Due at 9.10 am Sydney time (2210 GMT 1810 US Eastern time). More here on the speech and the minutes.

