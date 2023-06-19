Another rate cut is expected from China today. Last week we saw the People's Bank of China cutting three separate policy rates:

And there was other stimulus, and more is expected:

Analysts are wary, though, that stimulus will be too little:

Anyway, back to today, the PBOC is setting Loan Prime Rates (LPRs).

Currently LPR rates are:

  • 3.65% for the one year
  • 4.30% for the five year

3.55% and 4.20% are expected, but a slightly deeper cut would not be too much of a surprise.

Also up today are 3 events from the Reserve Bank of Australia. I posted a heads-up preview to these here:

