Another rate cut is expected from China today. Last week we saw the People's Bank of China cutting three separate policy rates:
- PBOC 1 year MLF rate cut to 2.65% (prior 2.75%), as widely expected
- ICYMI - People's Bank of China rate cut overnight (that's two rate cuts in one day)
And there was other stimulus, and more is expected:
- China reportedly considering broad stimulus package to bolster economic support
- China has been holding 'urgent' meeting with business leaders on boosting growth
Analysts are wary, though, that stimulus will be too little:
- ICYMI - Nomura slashes its forecast for China's 2023 GDP growth to 5.1% from 5.5%
- UBS revised down its China 2023 GDP growth forecast to 5.2%, from 5.7% previously
Anyway, back to today, the PBOC is setting Loan Prime Rates (LPRs).
Currently LPR rates are:
- 3.65% for the one year
- 4.30% for the five year
3.55% and 4.20% are expected, but a slightly deeper cut would not be too much of a surprise.
---
