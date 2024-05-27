Australian retail sales feature on the calendar here, but eyes are on the central bankers speaking later. It's a Bank of Japan event. I'll have more on this later.

For the OZ data, retail sales were very weak in March, a broad-based weakness. Higher rates have bitten hard in Australia, as has elevated and persistent inflation. In February much of the credit card spending incurred over Christmas comes due, and that looks to have flowed into March as well. April is expected to show some recovery m/m. I doubt there will be too mkcuhn AUD impact either way for this data, but famous last words and all, so stay tuned.

