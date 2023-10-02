China remains closed for its week-long holiday.
The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to hold the cash rate unchanged and sound a hawkish tone.
- RBA policy meeting - on hold expected
- Rising Australian inflation, "its not safe to conclude that the RBA rate cycle has peaked"
Further ahead:
- (yet to come) the November RBA meeting is still live
- Australian fund manager says there's a 40% chance of an RBA rate hike in November/December
