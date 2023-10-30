It's a packed data agenda ahead, the highlight is the Bank of Japan statement. There is never a scheduled time for the release of the Bank's statement. Its likely to be sometime in the 0230 to 0330 (GMT) time window (10.30 to 11.30 pm US Eastern time).

Expectations of any change in policy from the Bank are mixed, with some analysts looking for a widening of the JGB yield tolerance band and some not.

and will have more to come.

Hot tip from the Nikkei is here: BOJ to consider policy tweak to allow 10-year yields to exceed 1% -- report

Goldman Sachs preview here.