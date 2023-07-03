It's a 'live' Reserve Bank of Australia meeting today, a hold or a +25bp rate hike is the question! Previews posted already:

Apart from the RBA the NZ business survey will be of interest (to the NZD traders at least!). Says BNZ on the release:

the NZ QSBO, expected to show a lift in confidence and activity indicators, as per the recent monthly readings of the ANZ survey. The value-add of the release will be the indicators on capacity pressures, expected to show a monetary policy-friendly fall, with businesses indicating they are seeing it much easier to find labour after the surge in net migration.

more to come