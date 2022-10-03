Tokyo-area inflation is due during the session here today. There were very interesting remarks in the Bank of Japan 'Summary' (September meeting) yesterday on inflation in Japan. Those looking for a change in policy from the BOJ (I think the kids are calling it a 'pivot'?) would have been heartened:

On the other hand, those cynics (like me) thinking its perhaps only the BOJ throwing in their two yen on trying to slow the depreciation of the currency would also have found some encouragement.

Also up today is the Reserve Bank of Australia statement. Note the time change, Australia switched to daylight saving on October 2 so the release is due at 0330 GMT. Earlier previews:

