There is no time listed for the Chinese trade data coming today. This data tends to hit sometime after 0200 GMT (10pm US Eastern time)
The Reserve Bank of Australia today is due at 7.30pm US Eastern time. A 25bp rate hike is widely expected:
- RBA Preview: Not out of the woods yet - BofA
- The RBA expected to raise its cash rate again on Tuesday, Gov Lowe speaks the next day.
- AUD traders heads up: RBA 'shadow board' recommends a 25bp cash rate hike on Tuesday 7 Feb
