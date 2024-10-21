Fed speakers coming up in the US afternoon/evening:
- Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid speaks on the economic and monetary policy outlook before hybrid event hosted by the Chartered Financial Analyst Society, Kansas City
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in a moderated question-and-answer session at the 2024 WSJ Tech Live
Apart from these its only NZ trade data, not expected to shift the Kiwi $ around too much.
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.