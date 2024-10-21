Fed speakers coming up in the US afternoon/evening:

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid speaks on the economic and monetary policy outlook before hybrid event hosted by the Chartered Financial Analyst Society, Kansas City

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in a moderated question-and-answer session at the 2024 WSJ Tech Live

Apart from these its only NZ trade data, not expected to shift the Kiwi $ around too much.