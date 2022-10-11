Its another light one on the data agenda ahead for the session.

The speaker from the Reserve Bank of Australia is Luci Ellis, Assistant Governor (Economic)

topic is "The Neutral Rate: The Pole-star Casts Faint Light"

venue is the Citi Australia & New Zealand Investment Conference, Sydney

Last week the RBA surprised with a smaller-than-expected cash rate hike, 25bp vs the 50bp that was widely expected. Ellis' topic should shed light on where the RBA sees the neutral rate and how much over it the bank will;l take the cash rate in the months ahead. For the balance of this year the RBA meet on November 1 and December 6. The first meeting in 2023 is February 7.

I’ve noted data for New Zealand with text as the similarity of the little flags can sometimes be confusing.