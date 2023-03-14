From the BOJ today come the minutes of the January 2023 meeting.
From the January meeting summary:
The BOJ did do a little tinkering:
BOJ meeting minutes are preceded, by many, many weeks, by the 'Summary of Opinions' of the meeting. For January this is here:
- BoJ January policy meeting Summary of Opinions - more time needed to assess December move
- Was there heated debate at the Bank of Japan January meeting?
Also coming up today is economic 'activity' data for China for February.
New Zealand kicks off the data agenda at 2145 GMT.
