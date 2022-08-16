The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is in the spotlight today.

Ahead of the RBNZ are wages data from Australia, quick preview here:

I'll have more to come on the RBNZ separately, but for now:

RBNZ to hike another 50bp with focus on MPS - Credit Agricole

Huh, looking at that lot perhaps I won't be back with more. TL;DR version is the RBNZ will hike by 50bps. Markets are watching for a dialling back of Bank hawkishness given the slowing economy.

