The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is in the spotlight today.
Ahead of the RBNZ are wages data from Australia, quick preview here:
I'll have more to come on the RBNZ separately, but for now:
Huh, looking at that lot perhaps I won't be back with more. TL;DR version is the RBNZ will hike by 50bps. Markets are watching for a dialling back of Bank hawkishness given the slowing economy.
