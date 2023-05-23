The Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision is due Wednesday in Asia at 2pm New Zealand time
- 0200 GMT
- 10pm US Eastern time
RBNZ Governor Orr press conference follows an hour later.
Previews:
- NZDUSD goes sideways but keeps bullish bias.RBNZ decision tomorrow night (Wednesday in NZ)
- Poll shows most analysts expect a +25bp RBNZ rate hike on May 24
- Newsquawk Week Ahead: Highlights include FOMC mins, US PCE, RBNZ, Flash PMIs
- ANZ forecasts the RBNZ to raise the cash rate to 5.75% in July
- Westpac forecasts RBNZ will raise cash rate to 6%, keep it there until mid-2024
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand Shadow Board splits over rate hike this week, 0bp vs. 25 vs 50
This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
The times in the left-most column are GMT.
The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.
I’ve
noted data for New Zealand
and Australia with text as the similarity
of the little flags can sometimes be confusing.