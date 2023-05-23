The Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision is due Wednesday in Asia at 2pm New Zealand time

  • 0200 GMT
  • 10pm US Eastern time

RBNZ Governor Orr press conference follows an hour later.

Economic calendar in Asia 24 May 2023

