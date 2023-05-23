The Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision is due Wednesday in Asia at 2pm New Zealand time

0200 GMT

10pm US Eastern time

RBNZ Governor Orr press conference follows an hour later.

Previews:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.