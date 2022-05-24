The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to raise its cash rate by 50bp today, previews:

In addition to the RBNZ we have a speaker from the Reserve Bank of Australia - Luci Ellis is always worth p[aying attention to. Ellis is Assistant Governor (Economic), the topic of her speech is: "Housing in the Endemic Phase".

There is more in the bullets above.30 GMT data listed below is from Australia and will be eyed for clues on Q2 GDP.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.