I'm not spotting any economic data for release re the the major FX pairs.

The only item of note is the Reserve Bank of Australia 'Chart Pack' due at 0030 GMT (1930 US Eastern time). The Chart Pack summarises macroeconomic and financial market trends in Australia and provides some information about developments across Australia's main trading partners. The graphs in the Chart Pack are updated monthly.

Its unlikely to move the AUD much at all upon release.

From the RBA website: