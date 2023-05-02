In addition to what is pictured in the snapshot from our eco calendar below I have seen speakers listed from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and Reserve Bank of Australia. I am unsure about some of these:
- 2300 GMT, which is 1900 US Eastern time RBNZ Governor Orr. I don't see this on the RBNZ website though.
- 0455 GMT, which is 0055 US Eastern time RBA Assistant Governor Ellis speaking. I don't see this on the RBA website.
- 0455 GMT, which is 0055 US Eastern time, RBA's Marion Kohler, Head of Economic Analysis Department. I have sighted this on the RBA website.
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.