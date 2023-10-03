The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to leave its cash rate target on hold at today's policy meeting. The announcement is due at 0100 GMT, which is 2100 US Eastern time.
The Reserve Bank of Australia left its on hold yesterday:
- Reserve Bank of Australia leaves its cash rate unchanged at 4.1%, as widely expected
- RBA October 2023 decision - leaves cash rate unchanged - full text of Governor's Statement
- AUD/USD stays under pressure as RBA stays on the sidelines
- HSBC: 4 reasons to stay bearish on AUD/USD following the RBA's hawkish hold
