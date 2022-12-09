A barrage of CPI readings inbound. None of them will be close to their various central bank targets, of course.

From the UK at 0930 GMT is the inflation expectations survey, dubbed the "Bank of England/Ipsos Inflation Attitudes Survey". Survey results for November.

it's a quarterly survey

Economic calendar in uk europe 09 December 2022