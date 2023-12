The Monetary Authority of Singapore is Singapore's central bank.

It conducted a survey of economists:

Economists cut Singapore 2024 GDP forecast to 2.3% from 2.5%.

Economists expect Singapore economy to grow by 1.8% year-on-year in Q4 2023.

Economists do not expect changes to Singapore monetary policy in the January review.

Those surveyed flagged geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures and impact of weaker growth in China as risks to Singapore's domestic growth outlook.