Reuters poll of economists show expectations for further rising inflation in Japan.
The next batch of CPI data from Japan is due on August 23
- 8.30am Tokyo time
- 2330 GMT on August 22
- 1930 US Eastern time on August 22
In brief:
- Expectations from the survey are that core CPI is forecast to rise 2.7% y/y in July vs 2.6% in June
- This would register inflation above the BOJ 2% target for the 28th straight month
- End of energy subsidies likely boosted headline figure
Bank of Japan Governor Ueda