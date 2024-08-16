Reuters poll of economists show expectations for further rising inflation in Japan.

The next batch of CPI data from Japan is due on August 23

  • 8.30am Tokyo time
  • 2330 GMT on August 22
  • 1930 US Eastern time on August 22

In brief:

  • Expectations from the survey are that core CPI is forecast to rise 2.7% y/y in July vs 2.6% in June
  • This would register inflation above the BOJ 2% target for the 28th straight month
  • End of energy subsidies likely boosted headline figure
