Reuters poll of economists show expectations for further rising inflation in Japan.

The next batch of CPI data from Japan is due on August 23

8.30am Tokyo time

2330 GMT on August 22

1930 US Eastern time on August 22

In brief:

Expectations from the survey are that core CPI is forecast to rise 2.7% y/y in July vs 2.6% in June

This would register inflation above the BOJ 2% target for the 28th straight month

End of energy subsidies likely boosted headline figure

