A poll of economists in New Zealand:

Expect the RBNZ will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 5.50% during its upcoming meeting next week.

Additionally, the poll suggests that there will be no changes in interest rates until at least the end of March 2024.

The majority of economists anticipate a rate cut in the 2Q of 2024.

It is worth mentioning that money market rates currently indicate a 98% probability that the RBNZ will maintain the OCR at its meeting next week.