El-Erian spoke in an interview with Bloomberg (gated) Television on Thursday:

“It is problematic in my mind that the market is pricing in so many rate cuts right now”

“The market is overdoing it”

“There’s this notion of a hard landing policy response to achieve a soft landing, that has got to be reconciled one way or another”

“The market’s going to have to adjust at some point”

El-Erian is forecasting 75 basis points of interest rate cuts by the end of this year.

---

Meanwhile, the long-awaited day is upon us! Federal Reserve Chair Powell speaks at 10am US Eastern time at the Kansas City Fed's annual central bank symposium taking place in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.