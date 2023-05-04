The data for the latest week has shown Federal Reserve Discount Window borrowing at USD 5.3bn (on May 3rd).

This compares with the previous week's $73.9bn (April 26)

the highest for this was $152.9 bn reached last month

BTFP $75.8bn (previous.$81.3bn)

However, "Other Credit" jumped to $228.2bn vs. its previous week's $170.4bn.

First Republic and BTFP borrowing has shifted to 'Other Credit'

The Federal Reserve has $81.1 b of loans outstanding to financial institutions through two backstop lending facilities in the week through May 3, compared with $155.2 billion the previous week