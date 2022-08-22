This via the folks at eFX.

Danske forecast via eFX:

"We expect the SNB to hike by 50bp again in September and December to curtail underlying inflation pressures bringing the policy rate to 0.75%. With the SNB broadly following the ECB, we see relative rates as an inferior driver for the cross," Danske notes.

"We continue to forecast the cross to move lower on the back of fundamentals and a tighter global investment environment. We thus lower our overall forecast profile and now forecast EUR/CHF at 0.93 in 12M," Danske adds.