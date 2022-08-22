This via the folks at eFX.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.
Danske forecast via eFX:
- "We expect the SNB to hike by 50bp again in September and December to curtail underlying inflation pressures bringing the policy rate to 0.75%. With the SNB broadly following the ECB, we see relative rates as an inferior driver for the cross," Danske notes.
- "We continue to forecast the cross to move lower on the back of fundamentals and a tighter global investment environment. We thus lower our overall forecast profile and now forecast EUR/CHF at 0.93 in 12M," Danske adds.