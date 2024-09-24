Via a note from Commerzbank, in summary:

  • forecasts the euro could climb to $1.15 by the middle of next year
  • forecast hinges on the European Central Bank reducing interest rates more cautiously than anticipated, especially compared to the Federal Reserve

And cautions that regardless, EUR gains may not last:

  • ECB’s long-term policies could be overly accommodative (this will increase inflation risks)
  • euro's recent strength limits further upward movement, making it susceptible to unfavourable news and developments
  • expects euro to weaken against the USD in H2 of 2025, citing the Fed may have completed its rate cuts, potentially leaving US rates higher than projected
