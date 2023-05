FULL STORY HERE

Euro zone inflation could be lower in the coming years than previously expected but may stay above the European Central Bank's 2% target further out, the bank's Survey of Professional Forecasters showed on Friday.

The ECB's quarterly Survey of Professional Forecasters, a key input in policy deliberations, now sees 2023 inflation at 5.6%, down from 5.9% expected three months ago, while the 2024 projection was cut to 2.6% from 2.7%.