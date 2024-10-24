Lane is the most likely to offer up comments pertinent to markets and traders.

1100 GMT/0700 US Eastern time: European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane delivers remarks at a conference organised by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland’s Centre for Inflation Research and the ECB

1330 GMT/0930 US Eastern time: The European Central Bank's Claudia Buch takes part in a fireside chat at the New York FED Central Banking Seminar in New York

Buch is Chair of the ECB Supervisory Board

1500 GMT/1100 US Eastern time: European Central Bank supervisor Elizabeth McCaul takes part in a panel discussion at the 2024 IIF Annual Membership Meeting