We had the Fed minutes on Wednesday, made everyone look silly they did:

A heads up for more minutes today, ECB this time. March policy meeting, where the Bank announced

  • an accelerated tapering schedule
  • and looked very much like ti cracked opene the door to rate hikes later in 2022

Also on the European agenda - German industrial production %& Eurozone retail sales:

ecb 07 April 2022

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.