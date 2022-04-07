We had the Fed minutes on Wednesday, made everyone look silly they did:

A heads up for more minutes today, ECB this time. March policy meeting, where the Bank announced

an accelerated tapering schedule

and looked very much like ti cracked opene the door to rate hikes later in 2022

Also on the European agenda - German industrial production %& Eurozone retail sales:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.