We had the Fed minutes on Wednesday, made everyone look silly they did:
A heads up for more minutes today, ECB this time. March policy meeting, where the Bank announced
- an accelerated tapering schedule
- and looked very much like ti cracked opene the door to rate hikes later in 2022
Also on the European agenda - German industrial production %& Eurozone retail sales:
This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
The times in the left-most column are GMT.
The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.
The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.